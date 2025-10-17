Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 74.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 56.17 croreNet profit of Wendt India declined 74.74% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 56.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales56.1755.09 2 OPM %11.8923.00 -PBDT7.9715.43 -48 PBT4.4113.16 -66 NP2.7010.69 -75
