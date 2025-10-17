Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 74.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 74.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 56.17 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 74.74% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 56.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales56.1755.09 2 OPM %11.8923.00 -PBDT7.9715.43 -48 PBT4.4113.16 -66 NP2.7010.69 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 2520.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 2520.51% in the September 2025 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 2.82% in the September 2025 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 2.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Onward Technologies standalone net profit rises 80.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Onward Technologies standalone net profit rises 80.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 121.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 121.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 47.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 47.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon