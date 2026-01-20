Jindal Saw surges over 20% in two days on robust sequential Q3 performance
Jindal Saw gained 3.88% to Rs 186.25, extending gains for the second consecutive trading session.Shares of Jindal Saw surged 20.28% in two trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 154.85 recorded on 16 January 2026.
Meanwhile, the company reported a 69.85% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.99 crore on 16.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,943.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.
On a Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations declined 49.06% and 6.22% respectively in Q3 FY26.
EBITDA stood at Rs 632.2 crore in Q3 FY26, up 31.27% QoQ while down 34.24% YoY. The EBITDA margin improved to 12.7% in Q3 FY26 from 11.3% in Q2 FY26, but moderated from 16.8% in Q3 FY25.
Jindal Saw is engaged into manufacturing of iron and steel pipes and pellets.
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST