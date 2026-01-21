Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 3506.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 100.00% to Rs 122.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 3506.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3181.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3506.003181.00 10 OPM %17.1716.06 -PBDT546.00447.00 22 PBT206.0083.00 148 NP122.0061.00 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Standard Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST