Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 3506.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 100.00% to Rs 122.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 3506.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3181.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3506.003181.0017.1716.06546.00447.00206.0083.00122.0061.00

