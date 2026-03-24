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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Josts Engineering slides after CFO Pranesh Bhandari resigns

Josts Engineering slides after CFO Pranesh Bhandari resigns

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Josts Engineering Company declined 1.14% to Rs 204.55 after the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, Pranesh Bhandari.

The company said Bhandari has resigned due to personal reasons, with his resignation effective from the close of business hours on 31st March 2026.

Josts Engineering Company's primary business areas are manufacturing and trading of material handling and engineering products.

The company reported a 72.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.16 crore, despite a 50.3% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 78.22 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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