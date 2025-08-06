Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 40.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.36% to Rs 410.17 croreNet profit of Jyoti CNC Automation rose 40.26% to Rs 71.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 410.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 361.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales410.17361.84 13 OPM %24.4323.49 -PBDT108.5377.97 39 PBT96.2869.56 38 NP71.4250.92 40
