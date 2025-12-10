Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uber enters B2B logistics via ONDC, expands metro ticketing to Bengaluru

Uber's tie-up with ONDC brings its B2B logistics service, Uber Direct, to Bengaluru, beginning with grocery deliveries. The platform has also added metro ticket booking in the city

Uber Direct will provide businesses on the ONDC access to Uber’s delivery network.(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Cab service provider Uber has partnered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch Uber Direct, a delivery service for businesses, according to CNBC-TV18.
 
The platform will provide businesses on the ONDC access to Uber’s delivery network, the company said. It added that the service has gone live in Bengaluru on the network, with drivers fulfilling grocery deliveries for Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh.
 
Uber Direct is our foray into business-to-business (B2B) logistics. It offers a plug-and-play solution and lets businesses tap into our wide range of logistics. Starting with groceries today, we will soon have more restaurants on board. We will bring this to more cities and more form factors," said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, as quoted by Moneycontrol. 
 

How will it work?

The company said that Uber Direct operates separately from its consumer-focused service, Uber Courier. Under this model, customers place orders directly through a seller’s website or app, and Uber handles only the delivery, with no interaction between the platform and the end-user until the driver reaches their doorstep. Uber currently has a network of 1.4 million drivers in India. 

Uber expands metro ticketing

The company also launched its metro ticket bookings in Bengaluru through its ONDC integration. Similar services were launched in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai earlier this year.
 
Vibhor Jain, chief executive officer (CEO) of ONDC, said, "We thank the Uber team for the partnership. Four cities already is big and we will see more metro services in different cities moving forward".
 
The move is part of Uber’s push to expand its presence in India. Earlier this year, its key competitor Rapido also rolled out metro ticketing services in Delhi and Bengaluru.
 

B2B Uber India Uber Metro network Bengaluru

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

