Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 62.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.01% to Rs 878.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 998.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.878.91998.877.9910.47-1.81-3.97-41.57-35.23-62.02-32.44