QMS Medical Allied Services consolidated net profit declines 9.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 44.70 croreNet profit of QMS Medical Allied Services declined 9.30% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44.7037.20 20 OPM %15.4819.46 -PBDT5.786.50 -11 PBT4.845.66 -14 NP3.123.44 -9
