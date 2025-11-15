Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / QMS Medical Allied Services consolidated net profit declines 9.30% in the September 2025 quarter

QMS Medical Allied Services consolidated net profit declines 9.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 44.70 crore

Net profit of QMS Medical Allied Services declined 9.30% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44.7037.20 20 OPM %15.4819.46 -PBDT5.786.50 -11 PBT4.845.66 -14 NP3.123.44 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 33.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 33.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 76.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 76.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 14.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 14.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 9.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 9.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Mcleod Russel India consolidated net profit declines 65.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Mcleod Russel India consolidated net profit declines 65.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon