Why smartphone deals during online sales may not be the bargains they seem

Sale banners across ecommerce platforms this year promised familiar attractions: bank offers, "biggest ever" discounts and steep price cuts across categories. A model-by-model comparison of smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung, Nothing and Lava, however, tells a different story.

Track each device against its launch price rather than its pre-sale list price, and many headline-grabbing discounts turn out to be little more than rollbacks of earlier price increases rather than genuine savings.

Launch prices versus sale prices of select smartphones across OnePlus, Samsung, Nothing and Lava. Sale prices are inclusive of applicable bank offers The findings broadly align with a wider TechArc analysis of 50 smartphones across 10 brands. That study found 34 models — 68 per cent of the sample — were selling above their launch prices by June 2026, even before the sale season began. It also found that the average smartphone on both Amazon and Flipkart continued to sell above its launch price even after the sales ended. The pricing trends observed across OnePlus, Samsung, Nothing and Lava closely mirror those broader findings.

OnePlus: Newer models offer the smallest real discounts

OnePlus' current portfolio illustrates the trend clearly.

The OnePlus 15R (12 GB + 256 GB) launched at Rs 47,999 before its list price increased to Rs 54,999. During Amazon Prime Day, it was available for Rs 48,999 after a Rs 3,000 bank discount.

Against the revised list price, that appears to be a discount of 10.9 per cent. Compared with the launch price, however, buyers still paid 2.1 per cent more.

The OnePlus 15 follows the same pattern on a larger scale. It launched at Rs 72,999, later increased to Rs 85,999 and was available for Rs 81,999 after bank offers.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 followed a similar trajectory. It launched at Rs 26,999, rose to Rs 28,999 and was offered at Rs 26,499 during the sale. While that represents an 8.6 per cent discount against the revised price, the saving compared with launch was only 1.9 per cent.

The exception is the OnePlus 13.

Having already depreciated to Rs 54,999 before the sale, well below its Rs 69,999 launch price, it was available for Rs 49,999 during Prime Day. That translated into a genuine 28.6 per cent discount against launch.

The pattern is difficult to ignore. Newer OnePlus devices, introduced after memory costs began rising, first saw price increases that were only partially reversed during the sale. Older models that avoided those increases offered the biggest real savings.

Samsung: Flagships and budget phones tell different stories

Samsung's pricing strategy appears more nuanced. Its previous-generation Galaxy S25 series delivered genuine discounts during Flipkart's GOAT Sale and Amazon Prime Day.

The Galaxy S25, launched at Rs 80,999, was listed at Rs 56,999 on Flipkart. The Galaxy S25+, launched at Rs 99,999, sold for Rs 67,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra was available on Amazon for Rs 84,999 compared with its launch price of Rs 129,999, representing the largest genuine discount in this analysis at 34.6 per cent.

The story changes in Samsung's budget portfolio.

The Galaxy F36 launched at Rs 17,499 before its price increased to Rs 21,999. During the sale, it was listed at Rs 17,999.

Similarly, the Galaxy F70e launched at Rs 12,499, later increased to Rs 15,499 and was offered at Rs 12,999 during Flipkart's sale.

TechArc's brand-level analysis, based primarily on Samsung's flagship S-series models, identified Samsung as the strongest performer on genuine discounts, with an average real discount of 24.7 per cent.

That conclusion, however, does not extend to Samsung's F-series or M-series devices, where higher memory costs appear to have been passed on almost entirely to consumers.

The result is effectively a two-tier pricing strategy: preserve the credibility of flagship discounts while maintaining higher prices across budget devices.

Nothing and Lava follow a similar pattern

Nothing's latest smartphones also illustrate the difference between headline discounts and actual savings.

The Nothing Phone 4a launched at Rs 31,999 and was listed at Rs 32,999 during the sale, a figure that already included a Rs 4,000 bank discount on equated monthly instalment (EMI) purchases.

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The Nothing Phone 4a Pro followed the same pattern. It launched at Rs 39,999 and sold for Rs 41,999 after a Rs 5,000 EMI bank discount.

Lava presented a mixed picture.

The Agni 4 launched at Rs 24,999 and was available for Rs 24,249 during Amazon Prime Day, including a Rs 4,000 bank discount. That represented a modest but genuine saving of around 3 per cent.

By contrast, the Lava Bold N1 5G (6 GB + 128 GB) was listed at Rs 13,249 after a Rs 1,000 bank discount, above its launch price of Rs 12,999.

Sticker discounts and real savings tell different stories

Viewed alongside TechArc's broader market analysis, the pricing patterns observed across these four brands are far from isolated.

TechArc found that Flipkart's average sticker discount of 5.5 per cent translated into a real discount of only 3.7 per cent compared with launch prices. On average, smartphones on Flipkart still sold above their launch prices after the sale.

Amazon's numbers were weaker. The average sticker discount stood at 2.3 per cent, while average selling prices remained 7.1 per cent above launch levels.

Only about 30 to 33 per cent of smartphones on either platform qualified as offering a genuine "real discount" under TechArc's methodology.

Around 40 per cent of Amazon listings and 18 per cent of Flipkart listings offered no real discount at all, meaning sale prices remained at or above the already-increased pre-sale prices.

TechArc's analysis also found a clear relationship between earlier price increases and sale discounts. Devices that experienced only modest price increases before the sales generally delivered genuine discounts. Phones that saw the largest price hikes — including Redmi's 15 series and Lava's Bold N1 5G — continued to sell above their launch prices despite prominent sale banners.

The same trend is evident across OnePlus' 15 series, Samsung's F-series and Nothing's Phone 4a lineup.

Why smartphone prices increased before the sales

The pricing trends are closely tied to developments in the global memory market.

As Business Standard reported earlier, memory manufacturers have increasingly shifted cleanroom capacity towards high-bandwidth memory used in AI data centres, reducing supplies of LPDDR memory and NAND storage used in smartphones.

Micron has since signed multi-year take-or-pay agreements extending to 2030, locking in pricing above historical levels.

Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at IDC India, has also said the impact of higher memory costs is unlikely to ease before 2028 and could extend into 2029 or 2030.

Smartphone brands adjusted prices during the first half of 2026 to reflect those higher component costs.

By the time Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart's GOAT Sale began, many of those increases had already been in place for months.

That explains why many headline discounts merely reversed earlier price hikes instead of taking devices below their original launch prices.