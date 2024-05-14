Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 1223.80 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 48.17% to Rs 348.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 4001.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3730.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 51.90% to Rs 152.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 1223.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1124.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.