KM Sugar Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Captain Pipes Ltd, AAA Technologies Ltd, Suratwwala Business Group Ltd and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 April 2024.

KM Sugar Mills Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 36.03 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30525 shares in the past one month.

Captain Pipes Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 22.82. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 108.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

AAA Technologies Ltd surged 18.61% to Rs 133.14. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24184 shares in the past one month.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd exploded 17.39% to Rs 115.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12000 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd advanced 15.16% to Rs 486.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18544 shares in the past one month.

