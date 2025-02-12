KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 20.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.92% to Rs 61.36 croreNet profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 20.86% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 61.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales61.3649.12 25 OPM %26.0929.32 -PBDT14.8914.74 1 PBT10.0412.49 -20 NP7.519.49 -21
