Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 20.86% in the December 2024 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 20.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 24.92% to Rs 61.36 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 20.86% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 61.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales61.3649.12 25 OPM %26.0929.32 -PBDT14.8914.74 1 PBT10.0412.49 -20 NP7.519.49 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Suzlon Group secures repeat order of 201.06 MW from Oyster Renewable

Suzlon Group secures repeat order of 201.06 MW from Oyster Renewable

Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks slide

Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks slide

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon