Suzlon Group secures repeat order of 201.06 MW from Oyster Renewable

Suzlon Group secures repeat order of 201.06 MW from Oyster Renewable

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Suzlon Group has secured a repeat order of 201.6 MW from Oyster Renewable.

With this latest addition, Suzlonfs partnership with Oyster Renewable has now grown to 283.5 MW in Madhya Pradesh within just nine months.

This order also highlights the growing demand for wind energy solutions among the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumers, who now account for 59% of Suzlonfs total order book. This order will be executed in Madhya Pradesh.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply 64 state]of] the]art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW.

 

With this new order of 201.6 MW, Suzlonfs order book reaches to the highest]ever of 5.7 GW.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

