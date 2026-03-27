KNR Constructions bags Rs 84-cr road project

KNR Constructions has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Hyderabad Growth Corridor for a road project worth Rs 83.65 crore in Telangana.

The project involves widening and strengthening the pipeline road from Shankarpally Road at MGIT to Manikonda, including junction development at NPCI, and is scheduled to be completed within 9 months.

KNR Constructions is engaged in the business of the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of roads, bridges, flyovers, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 58.6% to Rs 102.80 crore on a 12.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 743.20 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter fell 3.42% to Rs 111.45 on the BSE.

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