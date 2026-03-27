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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon approves change in CFO

Biocon approves change in CFO

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

With effect from 01 April 2026

The board of Biocon at its meeting held on 27 March 2026 has accepted the resignation of Mukesh Kamath, tendered vide his letter dated 20 March 2026, from the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 31 March 2026 to take up another role within the Biocon Group.

Further, the board has approved the appointment of Kedar Narayan Upadhye, Chief Financial Officer of Biocon Biologics, as the Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel) of the Company, with effect from 01 April 2026.

 

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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