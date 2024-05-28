Business Standard
Kranti Industries consolidated net profit declines 86.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 21.46 crore
Net profit of Kranti Industries declined 86.57% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 98.47% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 90.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.4622.34 -4 90.2993.24 -3 OPM %9.934.70 -9.8710.09 - PBDT1.294.67 -72 5.6811.01 -48 PBT-0.603.57 PL -1.006.87 PL NP0.382.83 -87 0.085.22 -98
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

