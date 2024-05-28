Kranti Industries consolidated net profit declines 86.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 21.46 croreNet profit of Kranti Industries declined 86.57% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 98.47% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 90.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
