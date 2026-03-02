Monday, March 02, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Safari Industries (India) Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd and KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 March 2026.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd lost 9.84% to Rs 214.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Safari Industries (India) Ltd tumbled 7.51% to Rs 1716. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4322 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd crashed 7.19% to Rs 8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd corrected 6.81% to Rs 933. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5170 shares in the past one month.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd dropped 6.78% to Rs 930.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

