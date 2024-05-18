Business Standard
PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Sales rise 2.59% to Rs 135.70 crore
Net Loss of PPAP Automotive reported to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 135.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 522.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 511.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales135.70132.27 3 522.92511.11 2 OPM %8.346.32 -7.487.11 - PBDT7.655.48 40 26.0926.01 0 PBT-0.94-2.60 64 -8.05-5.11 -58 NP-8.16-2.28 -258 -13.04-5.94 -120
First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

