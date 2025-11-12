TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 48.83 croreNet profit of TAAL Enterprises declined 1.79% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 48.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.8349.12 -1 OPM %31.0334.59 -PBDT20.2921.13 -4 PBT19.3019.87 -3 NP14.2714.53 -2
