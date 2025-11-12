Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the September 2025 quarter

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 48.83 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises declined 1.79% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 48.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.8349.12 -1 OPM %31.0334.59 -PBDT20.2921.13 -4 PBT19.3019.87 -3 NP14.2714.53 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 48.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 48.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the September 2025 quarter

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 97.93% in the September 2025 quarter

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 97.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 30.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 30.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon