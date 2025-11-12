Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.30% to Rs 51.38 croreNet profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 29.31% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 75.30% to Rs 51.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.3829.31 75 OPM %17.7919.48 -PBDT9.796.86 43 PBT7.796.02 29 NP5.784.47 29
