Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 75.30% to Rs 51.38 crore

Net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 29.31% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 75.30% to Rs 51.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.3829.31 75 OPM %17.7919.48 -PBDT9.796.86 43 PBT7.796.02 29 NP5.784.47 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the September 2025 quarter

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 48.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 48.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the September 2025 quarter

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 97.93% in the September 2025 quarter

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 97.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon