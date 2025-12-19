Friday, December 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Exim Routes charts a fast lane debut

NSE SME Exim Routes charts a fast lane debut

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Exim Routes was trading at Rs 104.50 on the NSE, a 18.75% premium to the issue price of Rs 88.

The stock listed at Rs 110, a 25% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 114.50 and a low of Rs 104.50, with 22.43 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Exim Routes' IPO was subscribed 14.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it closed on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 83 to Rs 88 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 49,69,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 52.44% from 71.35% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet the expenses for development and maintenance of the ERIS platform, to meet the expenses for working capital to fund business growth, to meet out the expenses for investment in office space to accommodate new hires and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Exim Routes on 11 December 2025, raised Rs 12.42 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.11 lakh shares at Rs 88 per share to 4 anchor investors.

Also Read

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock trades at 20% premium; should you book profit?

steelmakers, steel

India imposes five-year anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel imports

fact check, blood pressure

What we get wrong about blood pressure: Doctors bust 13 persistent myths

Meesho shares in focus

Meesho shares snap four-day rally, slides 7%; stock to see more downside?

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Pru AMC makes solid debut, analysts upbeat on long-term; here's why

Exim Routes operates as a global platform enabling the exchange of recyclable paper materials, offering end-to-end services to Indian paper millsfrom sourcing to logistics. Central to this is its AI-powered B2B platform, the Exim Routes Intelligence System (ERIS). ERIS streamlines supply chain operations through global inventory matching and price discovery, enables efficient customer communication, delivers actionable insights via integrated market intelligence, and ensures seamless logistics execution with its freight partners. By consolidating data ERIS empowers decisions, transactions, and optimised supply and demand. As of 30 November 2025, the company had a total of 18 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 43.83 crore and net profit of Rs 1.17 crore for the period ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index holds just above 98 mark amid supportive risk appetite

US dollar index holds just above 98 mark amid supportive risk appetite

India's GDP Likely to Grow Around 7% This Fiscal, Higher Than IMF's 6.6% Forecast, Says Former Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

India's GDP Likely to Grow Around 7% This Fiscal, Higher Than IMF's 6.6% Forecast, Says Former Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

Sensex gains 411 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Sensex gains 411 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Precision Camshafts commissions 14 MWp captive solar power plant at Solapur

Precision Camshafts commissions 14 MWp captive solar power plant at Solapur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon