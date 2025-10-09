Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T gains after winning ultra-mega order for Natural Gas Liquids Plant in the Middle East

L&T gains after winning ultra-mega order for Natural Gas Liquids Plant in the Middle East

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.68% to Rs 3,790.75 after its Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) secured an ultra-mega order to set up a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and allied facilities in the Middle East.

The order, valued at over Rs 15,000 crore, was won by L&T in consortium with Greece-based Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. (CCC). Under the consortium, L&T will act as the lead partner responsible for engineering and procurement, while CCC will manage construction activities.

The scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a Natural Gas Liquids plant and allied facilities for processing Rich Associated Gas (RAG). This also involves all associated utilities and offsite and integration with existing facilities.

 

The plant will treat RAG sourced from offshore and onshore oil fields to remove impurities such as hydrogen sulfide (H2S), carbon dioxide (CO2), and water (H2O), producing value-added products including lean sales gas, ethane, propane, butane, and hydrocarbon condensate.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore is one of Indias largest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) businesses, delivering comprehensive lump-sum turnkey solutions across the upstream, midstream, and downstream hydrocarbon sectors. The business has a strong track record of executing refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, fertiliser plants, LNG terminals, and cross-country pipelines globally.

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman & managing director - L&T, said, The ultra-mega order reaffirms L&Ts position as a trusted partner in delivering mega energy infrastructure. It underscores our growing global footprint and ability to execute projects of high complexity in partnership with leading players like CCC. We deeply value the confidence reposed in us and remain committed to creating long-term value through safe, sustainable and timely execution.

Subramanian Sarma, deputy managing director & president - L&T, added, This project is not just about scale but is also about bringing in advanced engineering, long-term reliability measures and complex brownfield interfaces to deliver value-added products. The order strengthens L&Ts role in shaping energy security, while deepening the relationship with Oil & gas companies through world-class execution.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company had reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

