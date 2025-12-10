Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T Technology Services announces multi-year engagement with PALFINGER

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Inaugurates Global Development Center in Pune to accelerate PALFINGER's product development

L&T Technology Services announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Global Development Center - APAC as part of a multi-year engagement with PALFINGER, an Austria-headquartered global pioneer in innovative crane and lifting solutions.

Anchored within LTTS' Mobility segment, the GDC is set to accelerate PALFINGER's global and India-focused product development by leveraging LTTS' deep expertise and AI-driven engineering processes. Beyond driving innovation and speed-to-market, this initiative underscores both companies' commitment to advancing technology leadership while supporting PALFINGER's broader growth strategy for India and the Asia-Pacific region.

The newly inaugurated GDC represents a major expansion in the collaboration between LTTS and PALFINGER. LTTS will deliver an integrated suite of engineering and digital capabilities spanning embedded software development, PLM migration, advanced CAE simulations and Digital Mock-up. Such capabilities will strengthen PALFINGER's product portfolio suite and its sourcing and localization programs.

 

With AI seamlessly embedded across engineering workflows, from design automation and simulation to predictive intelligence, the partnership will enable PALFINGER to accelerate product development cycles, improve operational efficiencies and enhance responsiveness to its global clientele.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

