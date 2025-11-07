Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 30.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 126930.04 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 30.66% to Rs 10098.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7728.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 126930.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 120325.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales126930.04120325.66 5 OPM %7.485.48 -PBDT10536.567382.35 43 PBT10536.567382.35 43 NP10098.487728.68 31
