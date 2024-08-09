Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 9.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 114360.99 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 9.44% to Rs 10544.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9634.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 114360.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98755.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.114360.9998755.228.5510.1210773.6510111.2210773.6510111.2210544.339634.98