Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 9.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 114360.99 crore
Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 9.44% to Rs 10544.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9634.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 114360.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98755.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales114360.9998755.22 16 OPM %8.5510.12 -PBDT10773.6510111.22 7 PBT10773.6510111.22 7 NP10544.339634.98 9
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

