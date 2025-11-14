AVG Logistics consolidated net profit declines 5.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 143.03 croreNet profit of AVG Logistics declined 5.58% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 143.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales143.03138.46 3 OPM %16.9716.84 -PBDT18.3117.66 4 PBT6.577.06 -7 NP5.085.38 -6
