Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 22.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Sales decline 22.87% to Rs 1925.89 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 22.85% to Rs 181.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 235.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.87% to Rs 1925.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2496.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1925.892496.78 -23 OPM %24.4521.43 -PBDT219.44236.15 -7 PBT142.43150.49 -5 NP181.49235.24 -23

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

