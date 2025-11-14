Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 444.80 croreNet profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare declined 4.59% to Rs 75.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 444.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 417.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales444.80417.46 7 OPM %33.4735.23 -PBDT138.21140.25 -1 PBT102.37105.35 -3 NP75.2578.87 -5
