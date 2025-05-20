Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering acquires 77% stake in heavy fabrication firm Metalfab Hightech

Lloyds Engineering acquires 77% stake in heavy fabrication firm Metalfab Hightech

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Lloyds Engineering Works said that it has acquired a 76% stake in Metalfab Hightech for a consideration of Rs 28.41 crore, thereby strengthening its footprint in the high-growth heavy fabrication and equipment manufacturing.

The acquisition of Metalfab Hightech is a strategic fit that compliments the companys existing business, significantly enhancing its overall capacities, capabilities, and product portfolio.

Metalfab Hightech is engaged in heavy fabrication of equipment of steel, power and core industry, heavy industrial structures for all the core industry, railway bridges. The companys turnover in FY 2024-25 was Rs. 159.07 crore.

Metalfab Hightech boasts a 24,000 MT per annum fabrication capacity, making it a key player in Indias growing infrastructure and industrial sectors.

 

The 16-acre facility in Hingna MIDC, Nagpur, has a covered area of 22,920 square meters, offering ample space for future expansion, paving the way for potential capacity enhancements and diversification into larger and more complex engineering projects.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets slide to day's low; Sensex drops 600 pts; SMIDs turn red

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

CCI must ensure swift, fair merger approvals: Sitharaman to regulators

credit card

New HDFC credit card rule: Lounge access only if you spend this much

solar

Power generation stock soars 25% in 2 days; bounce back 94% from April low

Rain, Shimla Rains, monsoon

LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

Shreekrishna Gupta, whole-time director of Lloyds Engineering Works, said: This acquisition marks a major leap in our journey, significantly expanding our execution capabilities in heavy engineering.

With Metalfab Hightechs strong infrastructure and available land for future expansion, we are well- positioned to cater to the booming demand for high-quality fabricated structures. As industries in the region continue to grow, we see tremendous potential to scale up and deliver large-scale, complex projects across infrastructure, power, and renewable energy sectors.

This acquisition, along with the acquisition of Engineering Assets of Bhilai Engineering Corporation, a 77.00% majority stake in Techno Industries, and a 24.20% significant stake in Lloyds Infrastructure and Construction, marks a significant milestone, propelling the company on a high-growth trajectory in Indias evolving heavy engineering landscape.

The company is on its way to becoming a well-rounded technology- oriented engineering company.

Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) provides a complete engineering and infrastructure solutions package by carrying out design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation. Its products cover various categories in heavy equipment, machinery and systems for the carbon sector, oil and gas, steel plant equipments, power plants, nuclear plant boilers and turnkey projects.

The company had reported 20.14% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 16.88 crore on a 5.01% fall in revenue to Rs 178.49 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.62% to currently trade at Rs 50.81 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

GAIL (India) Ltd rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd rises for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 2.91%, rises for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 2.91%, rises for fifth straight session

IRB Infra Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 215 cr

IRB Infra Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 215 cr

NLC India gains as Q4 PAT zooms 322% YoY to Rs 482 cr

NLC India gains as Q4 PAT zooms 322% YoY to Rs 482 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon