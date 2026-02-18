Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhabriya Polywood arm bags Rs 25-cr orders from Godrej Group

Dhabriya Polywood arm bags Rs 25-cr orders from Godrej Group

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Dhabriya Polywood announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dynasty Modular Furnitures, has received letters of intent (LOIs) from the Godrej Group aggregating to Rs 25.30 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Dhabriya Polywood has secured an order worth Rs 16.10 crore for facade glazing, aluminium door and window works. The project is scheduled to be completed over 24 months in various tranches, as per the terms of the order.

Separately, Dynasty Modular Furnitures has received an order worth Rs 9.20 crore for modular kitchen works. This contract is to be executed over 12 months in multiple tranches.

Both orders are domestic in nature. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. The contracts do not fall under related party transactions.

 

Dhabriya Polywood is one of the leading manufacturer & suppliers of Extruded PVC/uPVC Profile Sections and Dstona Sheets & Moldings for various furnishing & furniture applications (i.e. Doors, Partitions, Ceiling, Paneling, fencing, prefabs, interior & furnishing etc.), uPVC Window & Doors and Aluminum Window Systems.

Also Read

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE SCORE, T20 WC 2026: Pakistan on top with quick wickets

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Flexicap, hybrid fund surge expands the size of India's ₹1-trillion MF clubpremium

Tech Wrap Feb 18

Tech Wrap Feb 18: Google I/O 2026, Apple AI devices, Claude Sonnet 4.6

screen time and children

Screens at the table may be changing how children eat, say doctors

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

'India on extraordinary AI trajectory': Pichai outlines Google's big bets

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 100.5% to Rs 7.66 crore on 19.6% rise in revenue fro, operations to Rs 65.66 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Dhabriya Polywood rose 0.91% to end at Rs 370.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 32.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 32.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Gluhend India Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gluhend India Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 2021.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 2021.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance