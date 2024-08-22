Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Logic Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Logic Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore
Net Loss of Logic Infotech reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %-66.67-100.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for Indian markets; Zomato, Paytm in focus

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: SC to resume hearing today, CBI to file status report

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft

LIVE news: Full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

air india a350

Thiruvananthapuram Airport declares emergency after bomb threat on flight

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin suffers fiery setback building new rocket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon