Lumel SA inks 5 million contract with Germany-based energy company

Lumel SA inks 5 million contract with Germany-based energy company

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

To supply advanced electronic devices

Rishabh Instruments announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lumel SA, has signed a significant contract with a leading Germany based company operating in the energy sector. The contract, valued at 5 million (~ Rs 50 crore), covers the supply of advanced electronic devices that will play a critical role in supporting industrial automation initiatives within the energy industry.

This agreement is valid through the end of 2026, with strong potential for extension based on performance and evolving project needs. This strategic partnership stems from several months of collaborative development and engineering efforts between the teams at Lumel SA and the German company. The resulting products are tailored solutions, engineered to address the specific technical and operational requirements of the energy sector.

 

This agreement marks a significant milestone in Lumel SA's international expansion strategy, highlighting our continued commitment to innovation and delivering high-performance solutions that drive efficiency and reliability across global energy systems. As the partnership deepens, discussions are underway to incorporate Lumel SA's proprietary products which will further solidify our position as a comprehensive solutions provider in European energy sector.

In May 2025, Lumel SA successfully completed a pivotal phase of its modernization program by commissioning one of Europe's most advanced electronics assembly lines. This strategic investment has substantially increased both production capacity and operational flexibility.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

