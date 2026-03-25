M & B Engineering jumps on bagging Rs 73-cr domestic order

M & B Engineering surged 10.01% to Rs 275.40 after the company, along with its subsidiary, secured a domestic order worth Rs 73.18 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of pre-engineered buildings and structural steel.

The order includes an erection component of Rs 10.03 crore to be executed by the subsidiary, M/s. Phenix Building Solutions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is slated for execution over five months under standard advance and commercial terms.

The company said the customers name is confidential and confirmed that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. The order does not constitute a related party transaction.

M&B Engineering is a design-focused engineering solutions provider in India. It provides turnkey solutions, covering project design, engineering, manufacturing and erection, tailored to meet specific requirements across the industrial and infrastructure sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 48.5% to Rs 26.33 crore on a 7.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 351.51 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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