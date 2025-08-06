Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&B Engineering rises on debut

M&B Engineering rises on debut

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Shares of M&B Engineering were currently trading at Rs 408.65 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 6.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 385.

The scrip was listed at 386, at a small premium of 0.26% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 412.35 and a low of Rs 373.25. On the BSE, over 8.52 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of M&B Engineering was subscribed 36.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2025 and it closed on 1 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 366 and 385 per share.

 

The offer consists of the fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 275 crore and the offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 375 crore. The entire portion of the offer for sale is made by members of the promoters/promoter group.

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure of Rs 130.58 crore for equipment, building works, solar rooftop installation, and vehicles at its manufacturing units. It also plans to invest Rs 5.20 crore in IT upgrades, repay Rs 58.75 crore of term loans, and allocate the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Also Read

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC LIVE: FY26 real GDP growth projected at 6.5%, inflation forecast revised to 3.1%

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 24,600 as RBI keeps rate unchanged; SMIDs dip 1%

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategypremium

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma shares jump 6% post Q1 show; should you buy, sell or hold?

Supreme Court, SC

SC slams high court judge's 'shocking' logic, bars him from criminal cases

M&B Engineering is a leading provider of pre-engineered building (PEB) and self-supported steel roofing solutions, serving industrial and infrastructure clients across India and 22 global markets. The company operates two divisionsPhenix, which handles turnkey PEB projects, and Proflex, focused on steel roofing systems using mobile manufacturing units. With integrated facilities in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, M&B ranks as the fourth-largest PEB player among organized peers in India.

As of March 31, 2025, it had an installed capacity of 103,800 MTPA for PEBs and 18 lakh sq. m. per annum for roofing. The firm has executed over 9,500 projects and maintains in-house design teams across Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. In FY25, exports accounted for 6.5% of revenue. The company plans a Rs 130.58 crore capex over FY2528 to expand production capacities and strengthen operations.

Ahead of the IPO, M&B Engineering, on 29 July 2025, raised Rs 291.60 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 75.74 lakh shares at Rs 385 each to 24 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 343.12 crore and sales of Rs 1,420.15 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI retains growth rate projection for FY26 at 6.5%

RBI retains growth rate projection for FY26 at 6.5%

RBI keeps monetary policy unchanged

RBI keeps monetary policy unchanged

Torrent Power Q1 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 731 cr

Torrent Power Q1 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 731 cr

ITI climbs on launching AI-based road safety pilot in Uttar Pradesh

ITI climbs on launching AI-based road safety pilot in Uttar Pradesh

GPT Infra rises after Q1 PAT jumps 40% YoY to Rs 23 cr

GPT Infra rises after Q1 PAT jumps 40% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon