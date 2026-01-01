Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M edges higher after clocking sales of 86,090 vehicles in Dec'25; tractor sales up 39% YoY

M&M edges higher after clocking sales of 86,090 vehicles in Dec'25; tractor sales up 39% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 1.47% to Rs 3764 after the company reported 25% increase in total auto sales for December 2025, selling 86,090 vehicles during the period under review as against 68,814 vehicles sold in December 2024.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 50,946 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 23% YoY. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 24,786, a growth of 34% YoY. Total exports fell by 9% to 2,820 units in December 2025 from 3,092 units in December 2024.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, said: "The calendar year 2025 ended on a positive note, with Mahindra clocking its highest-ever volumes in both SUVs and LCVs (<3.5T) segments, a significant milestone for the company.

 

M&Ms Farm Equipment Business (FEB) has also announced its tractor sales numbers for December 2025.

Total tractor sales during December 2025 were at 31,859 units as against 22,943 units for the same period last year, up 38.9% YoY.

Also Read

Investors, Companies, markets

L&T, Hindalco, Titan, BPCL, TVS Motor from BSE 100 index hit record highs

markets, equity

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty above 26,160; Vi up 5%; ITC down 9%, Godfrey Phillips 17%

china, chinese people, china economy

Why are China's restaurants struggling to recover from the slowdown?

The xboom Stage 501 features a wedge-style design with dual woofers, AI-assisted karaoke modes and up to 25 hours of battery life

CES 2026: LG unveils new xboom by will.i.am speakers with AI-based features

cigarette, Smoking

Tobacco excise rules: Makers to install CCTV, store footage from Feb 1

Domestic sales in December 2025 were at 30,210 units, as against 22,019 units in December 2024, reflecting a 37% year-on-year growth. Exports for the month stood at 1,649 units, a growth of 78%.

Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: "Cash flow availability in the market has improved supported by favorable crop yields following the Kharif harvest.

Additionally, conducive weather conditions and healthy reservoir levels have contributed to increase in Rabi sowing acreage, which is expected to sustain tractor demand in the coming months."

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 17.7% to Rs 4,520.52 crore on a 21.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 33,421.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland gains after December sales jump 27% YoY to 21,533 units

Ashok Leyland gains after December sales jump 27% YoY to 21,533 units

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sattrix Information Security jumps on U.S. joint venture registration

Sattrix Information Security jumps on U.S. joint venture registration

Tata Motors records 25% growth in Dec CV sales volumes

Tata Motors records 25% growth in Dec CV sales volumes

Hi-Tech Pipes records 9% QoQ growth in Q3 sales volumes

Hi-Tech Pipes records 9% QoQ growth in Q3 sales volumes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon