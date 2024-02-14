Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 31.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 1.04% to Rs 131.38 croreNet profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 31.18% to Rs 22.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.04% to Rs 131.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 132.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales131.38132.76 -1 OPM %38.6725.27 -PBDT45.9529.03 58 PBT33.7323.28 45 NP22.7617.35 31
