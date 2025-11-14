TPI India standalone net profit rises 46.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 8.93 croreNet profit of TPI India rose 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.937.63 17 OPM %7.618.26 -PBDT0.360.31 16 PBT0.220.15 47 NP0.220.15 47
