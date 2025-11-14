Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 25.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.97% to Rs 241.34 croreNet profit of Delton Cables declined 25.91% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.97% to Rs 241.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales241.34174.92 38 OPM %7.555.75 -PBDT9.664.01 141 PBT7.933.10 156 NP6.298.49 -26
