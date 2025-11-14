Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 105.72 croreNet profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 48.92% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 105.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales105.7287.09 21 OPM %28.0826.11 -PBDT30.7721.85 41 PBT26.5818.16 46 NP20.6413.86 49
