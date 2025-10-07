Mahanagar Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1306.4, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% drop in NIFTY and a 14.85% drop in the Nifty Energy index.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1306.4, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25168.05. The Sensex is at 82125.26, up 0.41%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has risen around 2.32% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35369.45, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.69 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 11.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
