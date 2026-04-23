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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Mankind Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2301.2, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.47% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 4.48% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2301.2, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24201.65. The Sensex is at 77776.44, down 0.94%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has added around 15.77% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22455.45, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2290.5, up 2.77% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is down 11.47% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 4.48% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 52.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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