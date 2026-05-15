Mankind Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2511.4, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.38% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% slide in NIFTY and a 13.93% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2511.4, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23783.6. The Sensex is at 75701.49, up 0.4%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has gained around 19.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24551.05, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2486.3, up 1.66% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is down 2.38% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% slide in NIFTY and a 13.93% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 57.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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