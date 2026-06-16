Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Sonata Software Ltd notched up volume of 255.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.23 lakh shares

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 June 2026.

Sonata Software Ltd notched up volume of 255.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.01% to Rs.307.25. Volumes stood at 7.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd registered volume of 75.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.40% to Rs.1,671.00. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 110.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.54% to Rs.992.50. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 81.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.55% to Rs.358.00. Volumes stood at 7.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd recorded volume of 17.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.11% to Rs.1,383.60. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

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