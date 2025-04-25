Friday, April 25, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki records PAT of Rs 3,711.1 crore in Q4; Op. EBIT margin at 8.7%

Maruti Suzuki records PAT of Rs 3,711.1 crore in Q4; Op. EBIT margin at 8.7%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India has reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, the company sold a total of 604,635 units, the highest ever in any quarter. The domestic sales grew by 2.8% while exports grew by 8.1% resulting in an overall growth of 3.5%. Domestic sales stood at 519,546 units and exports at 85,089 units.

Material costs added up to Rs 14,470.90 crore (up 19.5% YoY), employee costs amounted to Rs 1,569.10 crore (up 14.9% YoY) and other expenses aggregated to Rs 5,667.40 crore (up 14.5% YoY).

 

The companys operating EBIT fell by 14.2% YoY to Rs 3,392.3 crore during the period under review. Operating EBIT in the same period last year was Rs 3,956 crore. operating EBIT margin in in the fourth quarter was 8.7%, down 210 basis points YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 4,791.7 crore, down by 4.1% from Rs 4,997.8 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company stated that new plant related expenses (Kharkhoda greenfield plant), higher sales promotion & advertisement expenses and higher manufacturing overheads and administrative expenses adversely impacting the operating performance in the fourth quarter.

Maruti Suzuki India has achieved its all-time high net profit of Rs 13,955.2 crore in FY2024-25, 5.6% higher than the net profit of Rs 13,209.4 crore in FY2023-24.

The company registered record net sales of Rs 14,5115.2 crore in FY25, a growth of 7.5% over FY24.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 135 per share compared to Rs 125 per share in FY 2023-24.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The scrip fell 1.98% to currently trade at Rs 11665 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

