Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shyam Telecom Ltd, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, BPL Ltd and U. H. Zaveri Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 March 2024.

Medico Remedies Ltd lost 17.40% to Rs 59.02 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80219 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Telecom Ltd tumbled 6.10% to Rs 10. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1664 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd crashed 5.26% to Rs 626.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1255 shares in the past one month.

BPL Ltd dropped 5.02% to Rs 88.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55918 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35447 shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 30.79. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

