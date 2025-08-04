Monday, August 04, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MedPlus Health Q1 PAT climbs 195% YoY to Rs 42 crore

MedPlus Health Q1 PAT climbs 195% YoY to Rs 42 crore

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Medplus Health Services reported 194.98% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.36 crore on 3.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,542.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 196.62% YoY to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 72.81 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 67.53% compared to Rs 43.46 crore posted in Q1 FY25. The operating EBITDA margin improved to 4.7% in Q1 FY26, up from 2.9% in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the segmental front, revenue from the retail segment rose 3.26% YoY to Rs 1,512.12 crore, while revenue from diagnostic services grew 24.95% YoY to Rs 30.29 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

During the past 12 months, the company added 369 stores, taking the total store count to 4,813 as of 30 June 2025.

MedPlus Health Services (MedPlus) is an organized pharmacy retail company with both an online and offline presence. The company operates in retail and wholesale sales, import, distribution, manufacturing and contract manufacturing of private-label pharmaceuticals, wellness and FMCG products and full-fledged diagnostic centers.

The counter shed 0.26% to Rs 909.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

