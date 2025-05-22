Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mehai Tech Q4 PAT soars to Rs 1 crore

Mehai Tech Q4 PAT soars to Rs 1 crore

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Mehai Technology's consolidated net profit skyrocketed 1,225% to Rs 1.06 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 0.08 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 52.22 crore in Q4 FY25, soared 1,092% year on year.

Profit before tax rallied 241.46% year on year to Rs 1.40 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Total expenses zoomed 1,174.68% year-on-year to Rs 50.86 crore during the quarter. Purchases of stock-in-trade were Rs 8.42 crore (up 191.34% YoY), while finance costs were Rs 0.86 crore (up 186.66% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit spiked 1,212.28% to Rs 7.48 crore on 701.20% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 119.46 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Also Read

IndusInd Bank

Indusind Bank faces muted outlook, new CEO to tackle major challenges

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair leaves from Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

HC refuses to quash FIR against Mohammed Zubair, extends arrest protection

Messi vs Yamal

Messi vs Yamal set as UEFA, CONMEBOL confirm ARG vs ESP Finalissima in 2026

Oil, Oil demand

India to surpass China in oil demand growth over next decade: Moody's

Supreme Court, Benami Act

SC seeks Centre's response on 700 heatwave deaths, calls for urgent action

Mehai Technology's engaged business is trading electronic items.

Shares of Mehai Technology shed 0.04% to end at Rs 22.69 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US fiscal fears rattle Dalal Street; Nifty slips under 24,650, Sensex sinks 645 pts

US fiscal fears rattle Dalal Street; Nifty slips under 24,650, Sensex sinks 645 pts

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.44%

Nifty settles below 24,650 mark; FMCG shares tumble

Nifty settles below 24,650 mark; FMCG shares tumble

SEBI Chairman says capital markets are a major engine of financial inclusion

SEBI Chairman says capital markets are a major engine of financial inclusion

Subros Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY of Rs 46 cr

Subros Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY of Rs 46 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon