Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 69.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 69.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 31.72% to Rs 76.91 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 69.10% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 76.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales76.9158.39 32 OPM %18.8016.70 -PBDT14.759.67 53 PBT12.377.31 69 NP9.255.47 69

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

