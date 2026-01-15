Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 69.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.72% to Rs 76.91 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 69.10% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 76.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.76.9158.3918.8016.7014.759.6712.377.319.255.47

