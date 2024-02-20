Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 208.9 points or 0.76% at 27171.28 at 13:36 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 2.77%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.01%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.18%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.78%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.63%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.15%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.99%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.26%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.21%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.39 or 0.28% at 72909.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.95 points or 0.19% at 22163.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 3.53 points or 0.01% at 46014.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.95 points or 0.26% at 13613.05.

On BSE,1988 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

