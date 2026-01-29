Metro Brands gains after Q3 PAT climbs 35% to Rs 128-cr

Metro Brands rallied 3.15% to Rs 1052.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.36% to Rs 128.02 crore on 15.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 811.27 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The revenue growth was driven by strong festive and wedding season demand, supported by a reduction in GST on footwear priced below Rs 2,500. Profit after tax (PAT) was impacted by a one-time charge of Rs 3.39 crore due to an increase in actuarial provisions for gratuity and leave encashment following the implementation of the new Labour Code with effect from November 21, 2025.

E-commerce and omni-channel sales grew 24% during the quarter, contributing 12% of total revenue, compared to 11% in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA jumped 17.6% to Rs 265 crore, compared with Rs 226 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 32.7% in Q3 FY26 as against 32.1% in Q3 FY25.

During Q3 FY26, the company opened 35 new stores and closed 11.

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands, said, Im pleased to see our growth momentum continue with a 15% increase in revenue. Q3 reinforces our view that long term retail success is built through scale, portfolio depth, and rigorous execution. We are shaping a diversified platform that spans fashion, comfort, and performance, with strong omni-channel capability at its core. Our investments in brand, digital, and international partnerships are deliberate and long-term, and they are designed to strengthen resilience and compound growth over time.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 5 for FY26. The record date has been fixed as 2 February 2026 and the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Additionally, the board approved the re-appointment of Nissan Joseph as chief executive officer (CEO) for period of 5 years, with effect from July 01, 2026.

Metro Brands is one of the Indian footwear specialty retailers. As of December 31, 2025, the company operated 990 stores across 212 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

